Meet young UAE inventor who plans to create AI linked to Emirati culture

In a rapidly changing world, talent and innovation emerge as essential pillars for a bright future, especially when they come from promising young energies striving to shape a new reality through science and technology. One such promising star is Fatima Al Kaabi, a young Emirati in her 20s who has taken steady steps into the world of inventions and innovation from an early age.

Combining science and humanity, Fatima's passion makes her not only an inventor but also an active member of her community. Her story affirms that with support and the right environment, precious gems can shine brightly.

Let us trace her inspiring story and follow her journey in the world of robotics and modern technologies as we eagerly await more innovations from her that will open new horizons for the UAE and the world.

Since when have you been knocking on the doors of innovation and inventions? And what pushed you to take this step at such an early age?

My passion for invention began when I was seven years old. The surrounding environment was nurturing for this passion, as my father is an engineer and my mother is interested in technology, which inspired me to explore the world of technology. The support and encouragement from my family, science camps, and workshops played the biggest role in refining my talent.

Can you tell us the details of your first invention? How was the experience?

My first invention was the Photographing Robot in 2012, during my participation in a skills development camp at Hamdan Center. It was a very special experience, where I combined my passion for photography and technology to create a robot that takes pictures and calculates distances, and I customized this technology for visitors as souvenirs. The experience was a starting point for me to achieve more innovations.

Who was the greatest supporter in your journey?

My parents were my greatest supporters; they not only encouraged me but also my sisters. They played a key role in providing the right environment to develop our skills. I also received great support from inventor Mohammed Al Shamsi and from our wise leadership, who honoured me and gave me the motivation to continue and achieve success.

Among your inventions, which is the closest to your eart? And why?

My project Assembly Robot is the closest, because it serves sick children at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, helping them continue their education despite harsh health conditions. The project is based on recycling and reflects the humanitarian side of innovation.

What were the most prominent challenges you faced, and how did you deal with them?

One of the main challenges was that the culture of innovation was not widespread in the beginning, and I was too young to be taken seriously. But being honoured by our leadership and the development of supportive programmes helped a lot in overcoming the challenges and opened the way for me to embrace talent and innovation.

How do you balance your studies with your interest in innovations?

During school, support from teachers was essential, as well as prioritising my studies. I combined studying with innovation through projects that solved practical, everyday problems. My study abroad experience was a great opportunity for cultural and educational exchange, and I also cannot forget my participation in sharing the Emirati innovation experience with international friends.

How did you feel when you received the title of the Youngest Emirati Inventor?

I felt great pride and honour. The title was a turning point in the attention and seriousness given to my innovations. Being honored by our wise leadership is a strong incentive to continue and was a driving force for me to elevate my journey to wider horizons.

Who inspires you in your life and in the field of innovation?

My role model in innovative thinking is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his constant encouragement of thinking outside the box and competing for the top. Also, the Emirati inventors who supported me and mentored me in my early stages.

What advice do you give to children and girls who wish to enter the world of innovation?

I advise them to maintain continuous curiosity, as it is the key to learning and self-development. Making use of today’s technology and artificial intelligence makes the field more open than ever before. They must continue asking questions, exploring, and not being afraid to experiment.

Finally, what is your big dream?

I aspire to have my own project in the field of artificial intelligence, linked to Emirati culture, and to contribute to supporting a new generation of Emirati innovators, enabling them to turn their ideas into reality that raises the UAE’s name high.