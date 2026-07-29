19-year-old becomes first Emirati to climb 7,134 metres Lenin Peak, raises UAE flag

Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi, 19, has achieved a historic milestone for the UAE, becoming the youngest Arab to reach an elevation of over 7,000 metres and the first Emirati to summit Lenin Peak (7,134 metres) in the Pamir Mountains of Kyrgyzstan on 18th July 2026.

The ascent marks Fatima’s highest climb to date and represents a significant milestone in her pursuit of the Seven Summits and the Explorer’s Grand Slam, while further establishing her as one of the region’s most promising young mountaineers.

Lenin Peak is one of Central Asia’s most demanding high-altitude mountains, renowned for its extreme weather, heavily glaciated terrain, and prolonged exposure above 7,000 metres.

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Successfully reaching its summit marks Fatima’s highest ascent to date, just one year after climbing her first major mountaineering peak, Mount Elbrus (5,642 metres), the highest mountain in Europe.

The expedition lasted approximately three weeks and consisted of two phases: an acclimatisation rotation up the mountain, followed by the final summit push. During the expedition, Fatima climbed above 7,000 metres without supplementary oxygen.

The achievement builds on an impressive mountaineering résumé. Fatima is the youngest Emirati to summit Mount Elbrus and the youngest Arab to summit both Vinson Massif in Antarctica and Carstensz Pyramid in Oceania, in addition to successfully climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain.

Standing on the summit of Lenin Peak, Fatima raised the flag of the United Arab Emirates, marking the first time the UAE flag has been carried to the summit of the mountain.

She also raised a message addressed to young people around the world from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming the values of ambition, hope, resilience, and perseverance.

Fatima dedicated the achievement to President Sheikh Mohamed, in appreciation of his patronage and steadfast support for the nation’s youth.

She also dedicated the achievement to Mother of the Nation Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, expressing her gratitude for the leadership’s continued encouragement of Emirati women to pursue excellence and break new ground.

'Not just the end of a climb'

Al Awadhi said, “Standing on the summit of Lenin Peak with the UAE flag wasn’t just the end of a climb; it was a reminder of why I started this journey in the first place. Mountaineering has taught me that the greatest rewards come from embracing challenges.

"I’m incredibly grateful to have climbed under the patronage of our father, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His support reflects a belief in empowering young people to dream big and pursue ambitious goals. I hope this achievement encourages others, especially young Emiratis and young women, to believe in what’s possible when you work for it."

Fatima is a recipient of both the Presidential Court University Scholarship and the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship for Outstanding High School Students, balancing full-time university studies with elite mountaineering. Her journey has become an example of how academic excellence and sporting ambition can go hand in hand.

With four of the Seven Summits now completed and having climbed above 7,000 metres without supplementary oxygen, Fatima remains on track to achieve her goal of completing the Seven Summits before the age of 20, while also pursuing the Explorer’s Grand Slam.