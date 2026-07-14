'Beyond records': 18-year-old Emirati on mission to climb 7,134-meter summit

For 18-year-old Emirati mountaineer Fatima Al Awadhi, ambitions have no limit and the dream of climbing the highest peak on each of the world's seven continents before turning 20 years old is getting closer.

This July, Fatima, the youngest Arab to summit Mount Vinson and Carstensz Pyramid, and the youngest Emirati to summit Mount Elbrus, is moving a taking another step towards achieving her dream, as she embarks on a mission to take on her highest elevation yet: Lenin Peak in the Pamir Mountains of Kyrgyzstan, rising 7,134 metres above sea level.

Completing the ascent of the world's Seven Summits will eventually put Fatima on track to achieve the prestigious Explorer’s Grand Slam, which is one of the ultimate challenges in human endurance, requiring adventurers to climb the Seven Summits and ski the last degree to both the North and South Poles.

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'Beyond records, summits'

Fatima's motive to embark on such adventures that require high levels of perseverance and strenght was a personal one. During a difficult period in her high school years, Fatima's father was in coma. That was the moment when she decided to join the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award scheme as a way to navigate her grief.

Her first trek through the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal quickly ignited a passion for mountaineering. Sitting around a campfire in the Himalayas, Fatima set herself the goal of completing the Seven Summits before the age of 20 while studying full-time at high school and later at university.

The Abu Dhabi-born mountaineer first summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, marking her entry into the feats. She then set her sights on Europe, summiting Mount Elbrus to become the youngest Emirati to do so, followed by ascents of Mount Vinson Massif and Carstensz Pyramid.

Next step: Lenin Peak

Fatima's next expedition, the Lenin Peak, is being undertaken under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “I am deeply grateful for the support of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Our father, Sheikh Mohamed, is my role model, and to me, he is the highest summit among all other peaks.

"His patronage reflects the vision of a leader who invests in and empowers the nation’s youth. What began as a personal goal has grown into an opportunity to represent my country and demonstrate the resilience, capability, and ambition of the people of the UAE," Fatima shared.

When Fatima became the youngest and first Arab to reach the highest peak in Antarctica this January, she dedicated her achievement to Sheikh Mohamed. Life came a full circle for her when she met the President who recognised her historic feat and encouraged her efforts.

My journey goes beyond summits and records. A story does not end with the person who tells it; it creates movement in those who hear it. I hope my story encourages others to say yes to unfamiliar paths, step outside their comfort zones, and embrace challenges they never thought possible. No matter how difficult life becomes, we all have the ability to rise, rebuild, and shape a different future Fatima Al Awadhi

Fatima's physical challenges did not affect her academic studies. The Emirati teen always finds time to return to her university between her expeditions to continue her studies of economics. This requires balancing her mountaineering treks, managing months of physical preparation, technical training, logistical coordination, travel, and recovery with her academics.

Fatima's achievements

In January, Fatima was recognised as the youngest Arab to summit Mount Vinson and Carstensz Pyramid, and the youngest Emirati to summit Mount Elbrus.

Her first true mountaineering expedition on a 5,000-metre peak took place in July 2025. Just one year later, she is now attempting to summit an over 7,000-meter peak having already secured four of the Seven Summits.

Looking ahead, Fatima aims to break the regional record while attempting to ascent Mount Everest (8,848.86 metres) and Lhotse (8,516 metres) in a double-summit within 24 hours.