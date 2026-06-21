UAE President remembers Sheikh Zayed on Father's Day, shares heartwarming message

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has posted a heartwarming and patriotic message on the occasion of Father's Day, which is celebrated on June 21 in UAE.

The message accompanied a picture of Sheikh Mohamed with his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the black-and-white snap, the UAE's Founding Father smiles widely as his son looks up at him in joy.

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The father is the support, the role model, and the symbol of giving and devotion for the happiness of the family, its stability, and its security. Uae President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

"On Father's Day," said the UAE President, "We remember our father Zayed — may God have mercy on him — the embodiment of fatherhood that built a nation through wisdom, compassion, love, and responsibility."

Sheikh Mohamed also mentioned other fathers around the world, honouring those who tend to their families with love and teach their children values and morals.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also shared a video of his own father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He talked of fathers, honouring "their life and their journey."

"We are what they sowed, what they made and built. We are what they left behind," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a video of touching moments of himself as a boy with his father, Sheikh Mohammed.

This year, 2026, has been declared as the Year of the Family in the UAE. From public policy changes to benefits for parents and children, the Emirates has followed through on its promise this year to put the family first, and give it the highest importance as the basic unit of a strong community. Sheikh Mohamed also stressed the importance of the father's role in families, allowing them to "always remain a source of strength for our society and the progress of our nation.

"May God bless the fathers in the Emirates and around the world, and have mercy on those among them who have departed from our world," he concluded.