Faster visas, flights nearly full: UAE residents rush for Umrah in Ramadan

Travel agents in the UAE are witnessing a sharp jump in Umrah bookings this Ramadan, with residents securing visas in days and rushing to confirm travel plans as demand for pilgrimage trips surges.

According to travel operators, many residents are finalising bookings immediately after receiving visa approvals, as flights to Saudi Arabia are operating close to full capacity and airfares continue to climb during the holy month.

The growing rush comes as Saudi Arabia recorded a historic 904,000 Umrah pilgrims in a single day earlier this Ramadan, the highest number ever reported at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, with UAE residents forming part of the massive influx of worshippers.

Tourist visas driving demand

Shihab Perwad, from Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism, said many UAE residents are now travelling on Saudi tourist visas, which are being approved much faster than traditional Umrah visas.

“Demand for Umrah travel remains very high, but we are seeing more residents opting for tourist visas,” he said. “These visas are usually approved within two days when processed through authorised travel agencies.”

He added that applications submitted independently online often face delays or rejection due to incomplete or incorrectly submitted documents.

“It is advisable to apply through travel agencies because documentation requirements must be precise. Many self-applications are getting delayed or rejected,” said Perwad.

The single-entry tourist visa is valid for one month and allows a stay of up to 30 days, although most UAE residents are choosing short pilgrimage trips lasting about a week.

Flights nearly full, short packages popular

Travel agencies said four-day Umrah packages, split between two days in Makkah and two days in Madinah are among the most popular options this Ramadan.

“With flights almost full, pilgrims are booking tickets immediately once visas are issued,” said Perwad, adding that airfare prices have risen significantly due to strong demand.

While bus travel remains an option, journey times have increased because of heavy traffic at land borders. As a result, many residents are choosing to drive to Saudi Arabia, which agents said has become one of the easier travel options this year.

“There are currently no restrictions preventing pilgrims from performing Umrah on a tourist visa, and those travelling by private vehicle find the process more flexible,” he added.

Planning trips twice

Qaisar Mahmood, manager at Asaa Travel and Tourism, said enquiries for Umrah began well before Ramadan, with residents asking agencies to prepare visas in advance to avoid last-minute travel complications.

“Many residents approached us before the holy month and shared their preferred travel dates,” said Mahmood said. “We processed the visas early, and once approvals came through usually within two days, they immediately booked flights.”

He also said that demand this year has been strong, with some residents planning multiple Umrah visits during Ramadan.

“In several cases, pilgrims complete Umrah early in the month and return again during the last ten nights, which is further increasing demand,” he said.

Travel agents expect bookings to remain strong in the coming weeks as pilgrims seek to perform Umrah during Ramadan’s most spiritually significant period, with flight flying full to capacity is pushing travellers to finalise plans earlier.