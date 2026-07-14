Date season: UAE farmers compete for Dh8 million in prizes at Liwa Rutab Festival

The Liwa Rutab Festival opened on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, bringing together farmers from across the UAE to compete for 295 prizes worth more than Dh8 million across 23 competitions.

The festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and runs until July 23. Now in its 22nd consecutive year, it is one of the largest rutab (semi-ripe dates) festivals in the UAE. It is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

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The festival celebrates the peak of the date harvest season, when farms across Liwa's oasis belt bring in their rutab crop. The competition line-up includes 11 rutab competitions, seven fruit competitions and three model farm competitions covering the Eastern and Western Mahadir of Al Dhafra and Al Dhafra cities, alongside the Best Rutab Basket Competition and the Palm Trunk Creativity Competition.

New home-grown palm competition

A highlight of this year's edition is the Kharayef Al Bayt (Home Harvest) Competition, launched on the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region. It is an initiative aimed at reviving the community's relationship with the palm tree and encouraging families to cultivate and care for date palms at home, said Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the celebration of the rutab season reflects a legacy established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made the palm tree a symbol of generosity and development. He added that this legacy continues through the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supporting the agricultural sector and the UAE's food security goals.

What visitors can expect

Beyond the competitions, the festival features a rutab and agricultural products market, a heritage market, a traditional crafts corner, folk arts performances, a family corner, and awareness lectures and workshops.

Judging follows criteria covering product quality and safety, compliance with technical requirements, and farm assessments based on best agricultural practices, according to Mubarak Al Qusaili, Director of Rutab Competitions.

Farmers can register for all competitions online through the Falak Al Namoos smart application, which also provides schedules, results and announcements.