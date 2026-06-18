UAE's FANR chief visits Barakah, meets teams that responded to May 17 incident

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Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and met the teams involved in responding to the May 17 incident at the facility.

He commended their effective implementation of established safety, security and emergency preparedness arrangements, which contributed to maintaining the safety and security of the facility and protecting workers, the public and the environment.

During the visit, Al Kaabi also reviewed the operational status of the plant and FANR’s regulatory oversight activities. He received briefings on the operation of the four units of Barakah, including planned refuelling outages and maintenance activities.

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Al Kaabi praised the high level of coordination, readiness and professionalism demonstrated throughout the response, noting that it reflected the strength and resilience of the UAE’s nuclear regulatory and operational framework. He also reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that nuclear facilities remain protected and secure under all circumstances in accordance with international standards and best practices.

In addition, Al Kaabi met with FANR’s team of eight Resident Inspectors permanently stationed at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and reaffirmed FANR’s commitment to maintaining a strong on-site regulatory presence at the facility. He thanked the Resident Inspectors for their dedication and continuous efforts in overseeing nuclear operations and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Al Kaabi emphasised the importance of their role in providing independent regulatory oversight and directed FANR’s inspection teams to continue their oversight activities to ensure the continued safety, security and safeguards of the facility under all operating conditions.

FANR maintains a comprehensive inspection programme at Barakah covering nuclear safety, nuclear security, radiation protection and safeguards to verify compliance with the UAE’s regulatory framework and international standards.

What happened at Barakah?

On May 17, UAE air defences engaged three drones that entered the country from the western border. Two UAVs were successfully intercepted, while a third one hit a generator near the nuclear facility.

Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the blaze did not result in any injuries and had no impact on radiation safety levels at the facility. FANR also confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the nuclear plant or the operational readiness of its core systems.

UAE investigations in the incident revealed that the three drones, along with the drones intercepted subsequently, all originated from Iraqi territory.

After the attack, the UN atomic watchdog, the IAEA, expressed "grave concern" and said that radiation levels remained normal. Its head, Rafael Grossi, said: "Military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable."