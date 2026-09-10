Family gets surprise gift from Emirates after 7-year-old writes letter to Tim Clark

At a time when automated replies and chatbots are redefining customer service, one British family has been reminded that the personal touch still soars above the rest.

A seven-year-old boy from South London, whose parents have asked to remain unnamed to protect his privacy, wrote to Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates, after falling in love with the airline during a family holiday to the Maldives. In response, he and his family received a gesture they will never forget; one that has inspired the young boy to dream big.

Speaking to Khaleej Times from London, the boy's father, Legal Director Mark Adams, described him as "plane-mad" and long fascinated by the giant A380s that frequently pass over his South London home. When the family — including Mark, his wife, and their sons aged seven and four—decided to visit the Maldives for their getaway, the boy insisted on travelling with Emirates. "He had seen advertisements on London buses that said 'Emirates Fly Better'," Mark said. "So, he asked if we could travel with the airline."

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During the trip, the family of four were impressed with the service. "We were flying economy, but the service was like business class," said Mark. "We had a stopover in Dubai and loved the airport. My son said, 'Emirates really does fly better.' So, when we got home, he wanted to send a letter to the President of Emirates."

Mark said that once his son had written the letter and signed his name at the bottom, he scanned it — without correcting it — and sent it along with a Polaroid photo the family had taken on the plane. This wasn’t the first time the boy had written a letter. He had earlier written to UK's King Charles inviting him to visit school and had got a reply.

A surprise

Weeks later, Mark received an unexpected FedEx notification. "I had an email saying, 'You've got FedEx coming from Emirates,'" Mark said. "I was puzzled."

The package arrived the following morning, and the family opened it together at breakfast. Much to their surprise, inside was a letter from Sir Tim and two A380 model planes—one for the boy who wrote the letter, and another for his four-year-old brother, who had never been mentioned in the original correspondence.

Mark said both boys were overjoyed. "It was so amazing to get a letter from Sir Tim, who is obviously very busy, and it was such a kind letter," he said. "But it also included a gift for his brother, who wasn't mentioned. So, they must have gone looking for us based on our booking and found our details. From my point of view, I thought, what a fine example of great leadership and inspiring people to want to be involved in the aviation industry. Taking a few moments to encourage a young person can create a memory for life."

A pilot's ambition

The gift has done more than delight Mark's son; it has sparked a clear career ambition. "This morning at breakfast, he asked me about the cost of first class," he said. "Then he asked how much pilots earn and whether they have to pay the same price as everyone else to fly Emirates. I think he'd like to be a pilot. He's very inspired."

The boy has already shown his enthusiasm in the classroom, giving a school presentation on the Airbus A380 last year as part of a project on methods of transport. When Mark told his son that becoming a pilot would require strong maths and physics skills, he was undeterred. "He dreams of going on the upper deck of the A380," he added.

The experience has also ignited a desire to visit the UAE. "They'd like to visit because of the Burj Khalifa — they're very keen to see it," Mark said. "We have a model of the Burj at home that we picked up at the airport. They'd also love the theme parks and the Louvre in Abu Dhabi."