UAE plans more family-friendly public spaces, services and government policies

The UAE is looking to create more family-friendly public spaces, improve access to essential services and strengthen support for families as part of efforts to encourage family growth and long-term stability under the National Family Growth Agenda 2031.

These priorities were outlined during the Community Sector Session held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026 on Tuesday, November 10. The session was jointly organised by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council and the Ministry of Family.

Among the key priorities discussed was adapting public spaces and facilities to better accommodate families’ needs, improving the quality of services available to them and strengthening cooperation between government entities and the private sector.

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Officials also highlighted the importance of considering family needs when developing government policies, public services, and infrastructure projects, alongside introducing community initiatives that support families at different stages of life.

The discussions focused on strengthening families’ ability to navigate changing circumstances and challenges by improving access to essential information, services and support systems.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of UAE's Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Supporting family growth and stability

Participants were briefed on the strategic priorities of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and discussed ways to align government programmes and initiatives with its objectives.

The discussions highlighted the need for coordinated national efforts to support family formation, growth and stability, while ensuring that families remain a central consideration in government planning and development.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, UAE's Minister of Family, said strengthening family readiness and supporting family growth and stability remain national priorities. She stressed that achieving the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 requires closer coordination between government entities and sectors, alongside policies and initiatives that respond to families’ evolving needs.

Suhail also highlighted the Year of the Family 2026 as an opportunity to expand initiatives supporting families and encourage greater collaboration across sectors. She said these efforts would help create an environment in which families can grow and thrive, contributing to stronger social cohesion and an improved quality of life.

Strengthening national coordination

The session also emphasised the importance of cooperation between federal and local government entities to ensure that family-focused initiatives address changing social needs.

Officials discussed how government departments and the private sector could work together to provide facilities, spaces and services that better respond to the needs of families across the country.

The meeting brought together ministers and senior officials from government entities responsible for community development, infrastructure, municipalities, transport and social support.

Among those attending were Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; and Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet.

Representatives from local government authorities across the seven emirates also participated in the discussions, which form part of wider national efforts to strengthen family wellbeing and social cohesion.