Families in UAE upset after funeral, accident photos shared online: Emarat Al Youm

Families in the UAE have expressed deep distress after discovering photos of their deceased relatives being shared publicly on social media without permission, compounding their grief and emotional suffering, Emarat Al Youm reported.

According to the Arabic newspaper, photos taken at accident scenes, cemeteries, and funerals are often shared online within hours after a death, sometimes even before all family members have been notified.

One mother told Emarat Al Youm that she was heartbroken to see images of her child’s fatal accident scene, which showed blood stains and the child’s personal items, being widely circulated on WhatsApp and social media. She said these images were shared without any consideration for her family’s grief and suffering.

Legal experts told the newspaper that taking and publishing such images is a direct violation of UAE privacy and cybercrime laws. Legal consultant Saeed Al Zahmi stressed that posting photos of the deceased without written consent from their families is a punishable offence, adding that “privacy does not end with death, and anyone who publishes such images can be held legally accountable.” He said such actions often deepen trauma for grieving relatives and may also interfere with official investigations.

The experts urged the public to respect the sanctity of death and the privacy of families, noting that seeking online engagement does not justify sharing sensitive or distressing images.

Khaleej Times has reached out to legal experts to understand the privacy laws that apply in such cases.