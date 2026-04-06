Abu Dhabi authorities confirm one injury from falling shrapnel following incident

The competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are dealing with an incident resulting from the fall of shrapnel on Raneen Systems Company in Musaffah—ICAD City in the city of Abu Dhabi, following a successful interception by air defenses, which resulted in a Ghanaian national sustaining moderate injuries.

The competent authorities urge the public to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.