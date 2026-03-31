Four injured after shrapnel falls on homes in southern Dubai

The falling debris from a successful interception have also resulted in property damage

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 31 Mar 2026, 1:34 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Four individuals in Dubai have sustained injuries caused by falling debris from a successful interception.

Recommended For You

Sharjah announces end of free public parking period after heavy rains

Sharjah announces end of free public parking period after heavy rains

UAE schools adapt CBSE grading amid US-Israel-Iran war; 'heavy workload' expected

UAE schools adapt CBSE grading amid US-Israel-Iran war; 'heavy workload' expected

CBBC makes its return to Coca Cola Arena with the biggest clearance sale!

CBBC makes its return to Coca Cola Arena with the biggest clearance sale!

M7 Stables rider Al Mansoori times it to perfection to clinch Al Yamamah Cup thriller

M7 Stables rider Al Mansoori times it to perfection to clinch Al Yamamah Cup thriller

Inside Gary Player's DLF Golf & Country Club: The ultimate test for pros and amateurs alike

Inside Gary Player's DLF Golf & Country Club: The ultimate test for pros and amateurs alike

 

Authorities in the emirate said that the interception resulted in shrapnel falling in a residential area in southern Dubai. The incident has also resulted in property damage.

The injured persons have been identified as Asian.

Multiple times today, Dubai residents heard loud booms. Dubai Media Office confirmed the sounds heard by residents were results of ongoing military operations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They were asked to stay in safe locations until the missile threat had passed, while defence forces continued to intercept and damage aerial threats coming from Iran.

Since the Iran war started on February 28, 2026, a total of 178 people have been injured and 11 fatalities have been recorded in the UAE.

ALSO READ