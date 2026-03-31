Four injured after shrapnel falls on homes in southern Dubai

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Four individuals in Dubai have sustained injuries caused by falling debris from a successful interception.

Authorities in the emirate said that the interception resulted in shrapnel falling in a residential area in southern Dubai. The incident has also resulted in property damage.

The injured persons have been identified as Asian.

Multiple times today, Dubai residents heard loud booms. Dubai Media Office confirmed the sounds heard by residents were results of ongoing military operations.

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They were asked to stay in safe locations until the missile threat had passed, while defence forces continued to intercept and damage aerial threats coming from Iran.

Since the Iran war started on February 28, 2026, a total of 178 people have been injured and 11 fatalities have been recorded in the UAE.