From falcons to camels: How Abu Dhabi's ADIHEX preserves heritage, nature

Abu Dhabi will host camels, salukis, knives and a traditional souk at this year’s Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

The annual event is expanding to 15 sectors, up from 11 last year, organisers announced on Tuesday, ahead of the exhibition which runs from September 1 to 7 at ADNEC.

Last year’s edition generated an estimated Dh500 million in economic impact, a figure expected to be surpassed this year thanks to the wider participation. More than 1,500 companies and brands from over 65 countries will be represented, alongside strong national participation.

Record falconry auctions

Falconry remains at the heart of ADIHEX, with auctions seeing record participation. “For the first time, we held four falcon auctions before the event, in addition to four which will be held during ADIHEX itself, with 46 falcon farms taking part, up from just 11 last year,” said Saad Al Hassani, Director of ADIHEX.

The American all-white Garmousha Pure bird featured by Khaleej Times remains the winner of the highest bids after it fetched $350,000 during the inaugural action day on Aug 16, underscoring the scale of the market.

“Falconry is not just a sport, it is a way of life — teaching patience, responsibility and cultural values to the younger generation,” added Al Hassani.

Youth engagement and cultural education

Organisers said a major focus this year is on educating youth about heritage and traditions. The ‘Little Falconer Village’ has been expanded, alongside morning school tours, and interactive workshops covering majlis etiquette, Arabic coffee, and traditional crafts.

“Heritage is at the heart of ADIHEX. We’ve expanded youth programming so children can learn first-hand the values of responsibility, hospitality and respect for nature,” said Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of ADENC Group.

Technology and innovation

A new mobile app will guide visitors with interactive maps, real-time exhibitor updates and schedules. “The app is designed to improve the visitor experience and showcase the innovations coming from national companies, which have an even stronger presence this year,” said Al Dhaheri.

Technology on display will also include drones for wildlife monitoring, smart hunting gear, and advanced veterinary equipment, while the Knowledge Centre will host forums on artificial intelligence in conservation, genetic studies of falcons, and the use of satellite tracking for migratory birds. In addition, the exhibition will feature live demonstrations of new equestrian technologies and sustainable farming tools developed in the region.

Cultural preservation and sustainability

Beyond commerce, ADIHEX is framed as a platform for cultural preservation and environmental responsibility. “This exhibition reflects the UAE’s commitment to sustainable hunting and wildlife conservation, while celebrating our traditions,” said Majed Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club (EFC).

This year’s programme highlights breeding projects for endangered species such as the houbara bustard and Arabian oryx, alongside educational sessions on water conservation in falconry, sustainable use of natural resources, and regulated hunting practices.

The inclusion of a traditional souk aims to highlight artisanship, from hand-made knives to local crafts, reinforcing the exhibition’s cultural dimension and connecting heritage with modern sustainability practices.

The organisers confirmed that ADIHEX will also travel to Al Ain in November, underscoring its growing regional reach. First held in 2003, ADIHEX has grown into one of the world’s largest annual gatherings dedicated to hunting, equestrian sports and heritage preservation. The 2025 edition will run daily from 11am to 10pm at ADNEC.