Falcon sold for Dh250,000: Abu Dhabi auctions open with sale of Pure Super White Jeer

The winning bidder then recited folk poetic lines traditionally heard at UAE contests and auctions

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 12:01 PM
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A single bid sent the price of a white falcon soaring to Dh250,000 at the opening auction of this year’s Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, with the winning bidder sealing the deal before reciting a line of traditional UAE poetry.

The bidder, Khalid bin Saifan, raised his offer from Dh210,000 to Dh250,000 in one move for a Jeer Pure Super White falcon, immediately winning the auction as the room watched the price jump.

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He then recited folk poetic lines traditionally heard at UAE contests and auctions: “I did not bring an ordinary one from my father’s breed; she is a fierce threat in the championship round.”

The falcon was the highest-priced of seven birds auctioned on Saturday evening at Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi, as falconry enthusiasts gathered for the first of eight auctions being held alongside ADIHEX.

The auction series began on Saturday, ahead of the exhibition’s main run from August 28 to September 6. The second auction will be held on Sunday, with two more scheduled for August 22 and 23 before the exhibition opens.

The remaining four auctions will take place during ADIHEX's main run, with falcons from different bloodlines and farms offered to bidders both in person and online.

The auctions are among the key attractions of the annual exhibition, bringing together falcon owners, breeders and enthusiasts looking to acquire birds selected for their appearance, bloodlines and performance.

Falcons bought through the auctions, as well as those purchased during ADIHEX, can also have the opportunity to qualify for the ADIHEX Badge, allowing eligible birds to compete in the President’s Cup Falconry Competition for the 2026-27 season.

This year’s auctions will feature several types of falcons, including Garmousha Pure and Gyr Pure.

The 23rd edition of ADIHEX is organised by Adnec Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club and will run at Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6.

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