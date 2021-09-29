Fakeeh University Hospital to host World Heart Day webinar

Dubai - The webinar will be hosted on Zoom from 11am onwards on Thursday, September 30

By Staff report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 5:22 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 5:24 PM

Fakeeh University Hospital, in association with Khaleej Times, will host a Heart Day webinar on Thursday, September 30, to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases.

The webinar will be hosted on Zoom from 11am onwards to commemorate World Heart Day, which falls on September 29.

The event features five speakers and will kick off with an an inaugural keynote speech by Dr Fathila Mohamed, medical project expert, Emirates Health Services. She will discuss the connection between Covid-19 and cardiovascular diseases.

Heart-related ailments and deaths are on the rise, especially among those recovering from Covid-19. Dr Fathila's session will cover the dos and don'ts during the recovery phase.

Following the keynote address, panellists Dr Abdullah Shehab, general secretary, Emirates Cardiac Society; Dr Khaldoun Taha, consultant cardiologist, Fakeeh University Hospital; and Dr Syed Sakib Nazir, specialist interventional cardiologist, Fakeeh University Hospital, will discuss ways to avoid cardiovascular diseases.

The panel discussion will also cover the link between type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, ways to manage hypertension by taking a holistic approach to healthy living, and how to enhance patient self-management with technology.

In a closing conversation, Dr Fadi Hamwi, internal medicine consultant, Fakeeh University Hospital, will discuss the importance of managing obesity to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

The webinar will be moderated by Khaleej Times.