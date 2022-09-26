Fakeeh University Hospital becomes part of DP World’s programme to empower Emirati talent

Emirati graduates will be employed at the hospital across different departments, including nursing, doctors, administration and more

Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis, became the first hospital to become a part of the DP World’s Tumoohi Programme that aims to to enhance Emiratisation.

The world-class healthcare and academic facility announced a strategic partnership with DP World to contribute to the sustainability of UAE’s healthcare sector through the programme that targets to invest in the next generation of Emirati leaders by giving them an opportunity to explore varied roles in established organisations. As part of the programme, Emirati graduates will be employed at the hospital across different departments, including nursing, doctors, administration and more. This will help students enhance their professional competencies.

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & managing director, DP World UAE & Jafza said: “Public health is a priority for us in the UAE. By collaborating with Fakeeh University Hospital, Tumoohi Programme aims to support the healthcare sector by providing some of the brightest young Emiratis a chance to gain practical real-world experience and drive progress. Our goal is to fuel the expansion of the country’s advanced healthcare ecosystem, underpinned by world-class professionals and leading services for a technologically advanced and sustainable economy.”

“Following the lead of the visionaries of the UAE, we are committed to empowering the nation’s workforce through strategic employment opportunities. We continue to offer a conducive learning environment to every employee associated with us. Our partnership with Tumoohi Programme aims to foster local talent in the UAE to create another benchmark in the healthcare sector.” said Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

“Academics is at the core of our principles, and we strongly believe that education and experience are the premises of progress. Knowledge gained through experience is what sets us apart and this is what we value & offer to the region. Fakeeh University Hospital looks forward to seeing the next generation of healthcare professionals positively impact the community with their learnings and experiences at FUH,” added Dr Gul.

Last year, Fakeeh University Hospital and DP World signed an MoU, under which DP World oversees the logistical and supply chain requirements of the hospital. Through the latest collaboration, both organisations will further raise the bar in healthcare services and academics by encouraging, supporting, and nurturing the national workforce.