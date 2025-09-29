'50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

Have you ever bought a ticket to your favorite artist’s concert, convinced you’d scored a bargain at 50 per cent off, only to find at the gate that it was fake?

As the UAE gears up for a packed calendar of concerts and festivals, experts are warning residents to watch out for fake ticketing scams that spike during high-demand events. Fraudsters are exploiting hype to lure fans with lookalike websites, urgent 'discounts' and cloned payment gateways.

Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist, said the most reliable way to spot a fake is to check the payment process. “The payment flow is the tell,” he said. “We’ve seen pages that embed cloned gateways or push users into wallet transfers. A common abuse is OTP consent mismatch — the buyer thinks they are approving a small test charge, but the OTP confirms a much larger amount. Because the user entered the OTP, banks often treat it as authorised.”

According to Ivan, attackers typically register lookalike domains days before pre-sales or major announcements. Examples include URLs with extra words, odd endings such as '.site' or '.vip' and new social media handles that push links through paid ads or direct messages. “The hook is urgency,” he said. “Scammers often advertise tickets at 50 to 70 per cent off for shows that haven’t officially gone on sale yet, or for events that are already sold out. If a deal looks that good, it’s almost certainly fake.”

Platinumlist said it has rolled out anti-fraud measures, including 'Safe Tickets' with dynamic QR codes, anti-screenshot controls, and a verified resale channel. But Ivan noted that phishing pages often operate completely outside official systems, making cross-sector response essential. “We remove dozens of fake sites and impersonation accounts every month. Organisers can help by pre-registering likely lookalikes, publishing plain-language ‘where to buy’ banners, and working with regulators during presale windows,” he said.

For fans, the advice is simple: verify purchases through official websites, be sceptical of extreme discounts, and always read the checkout screen before entering an OTP. “The goal is not alarm but precision,” Ivan said. “With simple checks and coordinated response, fans get the show they paid for, and impostors lose their leverage.”

Global pattern

Cybersecurity analysts said this scam model has been spreading beyond the UAE. “We see the same infrastructure cycle through major events, football tournaments, headline concerts, even cultural festivals,” said Ali Mustafa, a Dubai-based cybersecurity analyst.

“Fraudsters operate in waves, often coordinating from outside the region. They exploit presale hype and use the same domain registrars, hosting services, and ad networks across different countries. That makes it harder to shut down quickly, because enforcement has to cross multiple jurisdictions.”

The psychology trap

Dr Lena Fischer, a digital risk researcher, said the persistence of fake ticketing scams is less about technology and more about psychology. “Fraudsters rely on excitement and fear of missing out. When a fan believes a show will sell out in minutes, they are more likely to ignore warning signs,” she said.

She added that the solution is not only on buyers but also on platforms and organisers. “Clearer communication helps. Promoters should publish a single, easy-to-find ‘official tickets’ page and repeat it across social media. When fans know exactly where to go, the impact of lookalike sites drops sharply.”