Abu Dhabi Police warn of fake visa, domestic worker recruitment offers on social media

Residents in Abu Dhabi have been warned about a surge in fake social media accounts and messages aimed at defrauding the public and stealing personal data.

Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday (April 25) said these accounts promote a wide range of scams, including fake concert tickets, bogus residency visa services, misleading domestic worker recruitment offers, and unauthorised insurance products. Some also advertise seized vehicles at unrealistically low prices or request personal information under the pretext of parcel tracking or delivery.

The authority added that scammers are also luring victims into illegal investment schemes and promoting non-existent real estate projects to fraudulently obtain money.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Abu Dhabi Police noted that such accounts often use sophisticated tactics, including professional-looking advertisements, fake images, and convincing messaging to appear credible. The authority urged residents to verify the source of any offer and deal only with trusted, official platforms.

The authority also stressed the importance of not transferring money or sharing personal or banking details without proper verification, adding that awareness remains the first line of defence against such scams.

They urged the public to report any suspicious accounts or advertisements immediately through the “Aman” service by calling 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae or using the “Police Station in Your Pocket” service.

Authorities confirmed they are continuing efforts to monitor and track these accounts and will take legal action against those responsible in coordination with relevant entities. They stressed that protecting the community from cybercrime is a shared responsibility that requires awareness and constant vigilance.

They also urged community members to enhance digital culture and not be negligent in verifying the authenticity of offers and advertisements before interacting with them, contributing to curbing these practices and enhancing security and safety in the community.