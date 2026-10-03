Fake profiles of flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar pop up on social media after heroic act

Fake profiles claiming to be flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar have been cropping up on social media within days of the Indian pilot heroically saving the lives of 174 passengers on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

One profile on X claimed to be the pilot and said the account was created to share an "important message." The account posted: "I want to sincerely thank everyone who stood by me, supported me, and kept me in your prayers. I'm grateful to share that my health is now out of danger, and I am recovering well. Your prayers, support, and kind wishes have meant a lot to me during this difficult time."

Within a few hours, the post was deleted and the account changed its username.

On Instagram, an account with the username "Smith Machchar" has been posting AI-generated photos of the pilot in a hospital bed holding an Indian flag, among other images. Several fan accounts paying tribute to the Indian captain have also been set up since the incident, while other profiles have posted AI-created videos claiming to recreate what happened inside the cockpit.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv, plunged more than 17,000 feet during the struggle between the pilot and co-pilot before landing safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Captain Machchhar continues to receive the necessary medical attention in the UAE, according to the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

On Friday, the pilot shared some details of his ordeal in an emotional call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised his "immense courage" and "presence of mind" in foiling the attack.

UAE’s response

On Saturday, the UAE's investigation into an altercation on board the flight confirmed that the flight's co-pilot attempted to carry out a "terrorist act". In a statement, Attorney General Counselor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said that the co-pilot assaulted Captain Smit inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft. A crash axe is a safety tool kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, such as breaking through doors or panels.

Investigations are still underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, including the motive and any related connections. Al Shamsi said that the final findings will be announced once the necessary procedures are completed.

Earlier, Dr. Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, praised Captain Machchhar for his actions during the cockpit attack on Flydubai flight FZ1073.

In a post on X, he wrote: "Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar deserves the highest praise. In confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential catastrophe, he embodied courage and responsibility."