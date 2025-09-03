UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

A fraudster posing as a UAE resident created a fake social media account and tricked his friend into transferring money.

Zubair Awan, a Pakistani national who has lived in the UAE for over 10 years, began receiving a flurry of messages from friends on his official Facebook account over the weekend. Soon after, he started getting inquiries on WhatsApp from friends asking about a newly-created Facebook account bearing his name.

The scammer, posing as 'Awan', messaged his friends claiming he was stranded at an immigration checkpoint and urgently needed money. To make the story more believable, the fraudster shared a vague, blurred photo of supposed immigration officers questioning someone.

Suspicious of the unusual requests, several friends reached out directly to Zubair to verify the situation.

“When I received six or seven inquiries, I investigated and realised that the account was fake. I hadn't created it, and even my name was misspelled,” Awan told Khaleej Times. “I immediately informed my friends and relatives about the impersonation. Unfortunately, before I could reach everyone, my friend Madiha Mushtaq had already sent money to the scammer’s account,” said Zubair, 38, an accountant.

Zubair later explained to her that it wasn’t him, but a fraudster using a fake account.

Madiha Mushtaq shared her side of the experience, explaining that the impersonator initially contacted her through Facebook and later asked to continue the conversation on WhatsApp.

“The scammer sent me images of Zubair sitting in what looked like an immigration office, with police questioning him,” she said in a statement. “Then I was asked to urgently send money and arrange legal help to prevent Zubair from being jailed. I panicked, thinking his life and career were at risk, and transferred the money. He played on my emotions and trapped me.”

She admitted that she failed to verify the authenticity of the account and called it “a hard but valuable lesson,” vowing never to send money through social media without confirming the request through official channels. Mushtaq – who lost a decent amount – has filed a case in Pakistan in an attempt to recover the funds.

Agam Chaudhary, founder and CEO of Two99, warned that impersonation scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated in the UAE — a country with one of the highest social media adoption rates in the world.

“Fraudsters often duplicate profiles to deceive friends and family into sending money. Awareness is the first step to protection,” he said. “Never accept duplicate friend requests without verifying them through a direct phone call or their verified account. Also, limit how much personal information you share online — scammers use these details to make fake accounts appear authentic.”

Chaudhary urged people to report suspicious profiles immediately to prevent others from falling victim.

“Scammers exploit the trust we place in online communication,” he said. “My advice is simple – never send money based solely on a message or social media post, no matter how urgent or emotional it seems. Always confirm such requests through trusted methods like a direct phone call, verified email, or in-person conversation. And use only secure, reliable payment platforms.”