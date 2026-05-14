'He works 18 hours a day': 10 things you may not know about the UAE President

Behind the image of a President guiding an entire nation stands a man who was shaped by the desert long before he was shaped by the halls of power. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once revealed that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan works 18 hours a day for the UAE.

This relentless work ethic is only one layer of a remarkably full life. The UAE President is also a trained military pilot, a published Nabati poet, a passionate falconer and the architect of some of the region’s most ambitious humanitarian and educational initiatives.

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Here are 10 things you may not know about the UAE President.

1. A tireless work ethic: 18 hours a day

Few people realise the sheer scale of work he undertakes for the nation. According to Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed works 18 hours a day for the UAE. His annual leave rarely exceeds a single week. While millions of children around the world benefit from his quiet philanthropy, he is known to stay up late with soldiers stationed at the borders and to spend his days reviewing development plans with experts and officials.

2. A leader defined by humility, vision, and simplicity

Those who know him best describe a leader whose true strength lies in his humility and quiet wisdom. Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has praised Sheikh Mohamed’s “people-first” leadership style, noting that he leads from the front and finds genuine joy in meeting and listening to citizens. Gargash highlighted that his spontaneous and simple interactions with the public, such as casually touring shopping malls, are the rule, not the exception.

These are the messages of true leadership: staying close to the people, embodying simplicity and humility, and reinforcing confidence during these exceptional times. Dr Anwar Gargash On The Uae President

In a recent interview with the Maraya Podcast, Dr Gargash described him as a “quiet, visionary leader” who deeply understands the constants upon which the UAE was built. He noted Sheikh Mohamed’s exceptional ability to read global transformations and anticipate future threats, approaching challenges with patience, wisdom, and a strong commitment to institutional work. This approach, Gargash explained, sends a message of reassurance and confidence, reflecting a state that “works silently and never stops”.

3. Enduring friendships from school days

This grounded nature has been evident since his youth. In an interview with the UAE media channel Wasl, Mal Allah Mubarak Suwaid Al Ameri, former UAE Ambassador to Tanzania, former Deputy Commander of Special Operations and a childhood classmate of Sheikh Mohamed, shared intimate memories of their school days.

Al Ameri described Sheikh Mohamed as an exceptional leader whose qualities were apparent from an early age. He recalled the moment Sheikh Mohamed first joined their class. “We were surprised when a student entered our class, and we found out his name was Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan... He never made us feel that he was the son of the Ruler, he would run with us and go with us... The whole school, teachers, and students always saw him as a role model.”

Al Ameri also recalled his innate kindness and compassion, noting how he always stood by people and shared even the simplest things with them. He recounted a specific memory of Sheikh Mohamed ensuring that a box of oranges was brought along to share with everyone during their football matches on a sandy pitch, demonstrating his desire to “share the sweet and the bitter with people”.

According to Al Ameri, Sheikh Mohamed teaches a profound lesson in humility, particularly in how he presents himself to the world.

“Sheikh Mohamed does not like ostentation; he loves work, he loves results. He doesn’t care about wearing a specific brand of shoes or a specific watch... That is why you see him as simple, you see him bend down to shake a child’s hand... you see him embracing an athlete.”

4. A hunting trip that shaped a philosophy of humanity

In the 1980s, a young Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Tanzania on a hunting trip. On his return, he briefed his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on his encounters with impoverished local communities, including the Maasai. The late Sheikh Zayed asked a single question: had he offered them any help? When Sheikh Mohamed replied that he had not, because they were not Muslims, his father answered with words that would become a guiding compass: “We are all the children of God.” That exchange became one of the formative moments behind the UAE President’s lifelong commitment to humanitarian work, extended without regard to faith, race or origin.

5. A qualified military pilot

Sheikh Mohamed possesses a strong military background that goes beyond standard leadership roles. Graduating in 1979 from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, he received training in armour, helicopter flying, tactical flying, and paratroops. He served in various capacities in the UAE Armed Forces, rising from an officer in the Amiri Guard to a pilot in the UAE Air Force, eventually becoming the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

6. A deep connection to the desert

According to a book by Prof. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Sheikh Mohamed in his early years was introduced to the fundamentals of falconry, the breeding of pure Arabian horses, the lineages of authentic Arabian camels, Nabati poetry and the rich heritage of the Emirati Bedouin. These were not pastimes alone, but a full education in understanding the land, its plants, its animals and its biological diversity.

7. A lifelong passion for falconry

Falconry sits at the heart of his interests, a love inherited from his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Yet the bond goes far deeper than the hunt itself. The Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School, established in 2016 in Al Ain, became the first platform of its kind in the world to teach the art of Arabian falconry to younger generations.

8. A poet

While many know that he sponsors Nabati poetry competitions and attends them in person, few know that Sheikh Mohamed is himself a published Nabati poet whose verses have been the subject of academic study. The Poetry Academy in Abu Dhabi has dedicated a critical work to analysing the structure and language of his poetry, placing him within a serious literary tradition rather than merely as a patron of it.

9. A champion of global and local initiatives

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is the driving force behind numerous impactful initiatives that span education, environment, and humanitarian aid. His patronages include the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative aimed at addressing global water scarcity, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity.

He also supports Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher, reflecting a comprehensive vision for sustainable development and human progress.

10. Marriage

Sheikh Mohamed married Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in 1981.