Facebook, Instagram down? Users in UAE report login, access issues

Several UAE residents reported issues accessing Facebook and Instagram on Friday, June 12, with users saying they were suddenly logged out of their accounts and unable to log back in.

S.F.,a Dubai-based video editor said she uses Facebook mainly to stay connected with family and for work-related tasks, including managing her office’s Facebook page. "I assumed it was just my phone or internet, so I kept refreshing both the Facebook app and web. But it still wasn't working," she said.

She added that the platform appeared to stop functioning properly, with the page loading blank and neither the news feed nor timeline showing.

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Similarly, Dubai-based writer E.L. said that she was also locked out of her Facebook account. She said she was unable to log back in to her account after multiple attempts and avoided repeated login tries out of concern that her account could be locked permanently.

"This is my second Facebook account after my old one was disabled by Meta. I can’t afford to make another one because of the hassle of reconnecting with friends and rebuilding contacts, and joining Facebook groups and communities," she said.

Other users took to Reddit to report of the disruptions, while some said Facebook Messenger was not loading properly.

One user said, "I'm logged in but all posts are from 19 hours ago, can't refresh, and can't see my pages."

Another user described wider issues across the platform. "I was logged in but no stories would load, posts and reels loaded fine but no comments would appear on anything! Then it logged me out and wouldn’t allow me to log back in. Messenger too! Couldn’t load any new messages."

Some users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report similar issues. “Facebook and IG [are] down here... What is happening! 🥲” one user wrote.

Some UAE residents attempting to check outage tracker Downdetector also reported difficulties, saying the website itself was not loading at the time.

However, Downdetector’s US platform appeared to be working later and showed a spike in outage reports around 6pm.

There were more than 113,000 reports of issues with Facebook and over 9,500 reports of issues with Instagram as of 5.55pm UAE time, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The disruption did not appear to be limited to the UAE. Another user on X said Meta apps were down in Morocco, as well.

Users in the Philippines and Australia also reported similar disruptions, with Facebook and Instagram services appearing to be inaccessible for some users there as well.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.