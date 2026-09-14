UAE expresses solidarity with Jordan after deadly bus accident
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured
- PUBLISHED: Mon 14 Sept 2026, 7:00 PM
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Jordan following a bus accident involving a number of conscripts, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Kingdom of Jordan and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.