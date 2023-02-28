Expo City Dubai announces plans for residential apartments, townhouses, villas

Residents will be given a 'unique opportunity' to live in the heart of its 'proud legacy city'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 5:32 PM

Expo City Dubai will soon reveal plans for residential developments to become a “smart, sustainable, people-centric city of the future.” Developments include apartments, townhouses and villas.

Residents will be given a “unique opportunity” to live in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai’s “proud legacy city.” The city’s districts are car-free to improve safety and air quality.

Residents of the new clean and green integrated communities will have all the experiences and attractions of Expo City Dubai “on the doorsteps”. These include its educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, offices, leisure facilities, dining options and event venues, as well as 10km of cycling tracks, a 5km running track, children’s playgrounds and 45,000sqm of parks and gardens.

The residences will “exemplify best practices in innovative, environment-friendly design, with a focus on wellbeing and sustainable living”, Expo City Dubai said on Tuesday.

Full details of the developments will be revealed with the opening of the sales centre, located in the Sustainability District, on March 15.