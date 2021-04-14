With 170 days to go, UAE ready for Expo 2020: Sheikh Mohammed

The UAE Vice-President made the remarks as he chaired a Cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace.

The UAE is ready to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Wednesday, after reviewing preparations for the mega event.

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region will welcome visitors from around the world from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We reviewed the preparations of the biggest event. 10 years of building, 230,000 workers, 190 participating countries, and only 170 days for its beginning. We are ready to welcome the world for Expo Dubai 2020.”

The UAE Vice-President made the remarks as he chaired a Cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also approved a new policy to increase the export of the UAE by 50 per cent, as well as a new strategy to attract talents and cadres that will support UAE’s journey of development, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added. New amendments on tax procedures were also approved.

hesham@khaleejtimes.com