Waterfall, garden in the sky, fitness village: 8 things you must check out at Expo 2020

An insider's guide: These are the top spots at the mega fair to just chill

Expo 2020 Dubai is not just about country pavilions and business deals - there’s a lot more to do at the gigantic venue. From fitness to leisure, from eclectic culinary experiences to a host of entertainment options, a visit to the Expo is a memorable experience. And yes, the countless Instagrammable venues are another reason to go snap-happy as you explore the greatest show on earth.

Khaleej Times went around the Expo site to bring you some top must-visit attractions and the best places to let your hair down.

Walk in the parks

It’s almost winter, and what better than spending time in a park? Well, the Expo site boasts two massive parks where visitors can relax in the lap of nature after having their fill of sights and sounds of Expo 2020.

Al Forsan Park and Jubilee Park also boast many entertainment and fun activities for children and adults.

Kids can play, take part in Rashid’s adventure at Jubilee park and explore the space city with Latifa at Al Forsan park. The UAE’s planned exploration inspires the space city to Mars. These play areas are not just restricted to children - adults can also play provided they are within the stipulated weight limit.

Get fit at the Mobility Pavilion (9am to 12am)

If you are a fitness enthusiast and worried about missing out on your fitness routine, fret not – there is a sports, fitness and wellbeing hub that is free of charge. A massive area of 5,400 square metres is dedicated to sports, fitness, and well-being to promote physical activity as a way of life.

To take part, visitors of all ages, fitness levels and interests can make reservations on the Glofox app or on www.expo2020sportshub.com.

Facilities include:

>> A state-of-the-art gym, five-a-side football pitch, two ‘Big Bash’ cricket nets

>> A multi-purpose court for basketball, netball, volleyball and tennis

>> A global fitness stage with daily classes to get your blood pumping

>> A wide range of running activities and races

Around the world

Visitors can hop on the merry-go-round beside the Korean pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The ride can be reserved on the Expo website and is open to every age group.

Enjoy concerts

Two massive stages play host to big-ticket artists from around the world. Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Jubilee Park are slotted for concerts. What you won’t find in the city is at the Expo 2020 Dubai - a lot of music, dance, and glitter.

View from the clouds

Garden in the Sky, can well be the most anticipated attraction at Expo 2020. The observation deck that rises 46 metres in height gives you an unmatched 360-degree view of the Expo site. Many visitors have been left awe-struck with jaw-dropping views of the mega fair from the clouds. With a capacity of 48 people, the tower takes the visitors on a heavenly journey for about 6 minutes at Dh30 per head.

Water feature

According to many who have seen it, the water feature at Expo 2020 is definitely the star of the show. The water falls from a great height disappears into the stone walls below, and at night, it turns on the magic - water appears to flow upwards over the stone walls bathed in rainbow colours

Light show at Al Wasl

The Al Wasl Dome, often called the beating heart of the Expo, truly comes to life at night with an extravagant light show.

The dome - 67 meters in height, 130 metres in diameter - turns into an immersive theatre with experiences that connect its stage with the dome’s 360-degree projection screen – the largest of its kind in the world.

Expo parade

Each day, the Ghaf Avenue near Al Wasl Dome turns into a celebration from 12.45pm to 1.30pm. Themed as ‘colours of the world parade’, visitors can get a unique cultural fusion experience. The vivid and vibrant parade featured international participants, performers and musicians for a blast of fun.

- ayaz@khaleejtimes.com