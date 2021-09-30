Video: Zoom into the Expo 2020 Dubai site in breathtaking detail

The municipality’s aerial photography of the site provides high-resolution images with up to 10cm accuracy

A video released by the Dubai Municipality captures the Expo 2020 site down to its last detail. The video zooms into the site, offering a swooping bird's eye view of its offerings.

The video is a result of the municipality’s aerial photography of the site. It provides high-resolution aerial images with up to 10cm accuracy.

It was captured with the Geographic Information Systems centre’s GeoDubai aircraft.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, a top official had explained that the twin-propeller two-seater aircraft is equipped with high-resolution cameras of 150 megapixels to carry out the aerial photography.

The ultra-high-resolution cameras have an innovative backside-illuminated sensor to further enhance image quality, even in low light conditions.