Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 looks like

Web report/Dubai
Filed on September 30, 2021

(Screengrab)

The stunning Expo station, which opens tomorrow, will provide direct access to Dubai Exhibition Centre

You can take a train right to the heart of the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The Dubai Metro Expo 2020 Station will open tomorrow, October 1, as the region’s first World Expo begins its six-month run.

The Government of Dubai Media Office on Thursday shared a video of a ride to the site:

The Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro will offer passenger services from Saturday to Wednesday from 5am to 1.15am (of the following day).

On Thursday, the service will run from 5am to 2.15am; and on Friday, from 8am to 1.15am. The service frequency will be every 2.38 minutes during peak times.

Route 2020 extends 15km from the Jebel Ali Metro Station and connects seven stations.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Win passes, cameras in new RTA contest

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic jams around the site

The Expo Station is expected to receive 35,000 daily visitors of Expo during weekdays, and the number is set to increase to 47,000 daily during weekends. This number accounts for 29 per cent of the total expected number of daily visitors to Expo.

The stunning Expo station will provide direct access to Dubai Exhibition Centre. Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of Expo 2020, is also only a short walk away, according to the Expo website.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210702&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709788&Ref=AR&profile=1904 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1904,1001 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 