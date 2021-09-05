Video: Jet off to space or take a journey within at India’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

New footage features a walkthrough of the pavilion and its four floors

The Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai promises to be a colourful affair, offering visitors everything from a journey into space to a journey within.

A video released by the India at Expo 2020 team features a walkthrough at the pavilion and its four floors.

The Indian pavilion is one of the largest at the Expo and features a kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

The façade will create different moving patterns, with 75 stories narrated over 26 weeks to mark India’s 75 years of independence. In the evenings, the façade will host shows, complete with sounds, lights and projects.

The four-storey India pavilion will showcase India’s “cultural diversity, ancient treasures, achievements and cutting edge technology”, according to the video.

The video takes viewers on a journey through all four pavilions:

>> Blast off to space and take a journey within, from the ground floor: As soon as visitors enter the pavilion, it gives them an out-of-the-world experience. The ground floor features a starry space that traces India’s journey to space, including its mission to Mars. It will also feature a VR pod that will let visitors virtually jet off to space as an astronaut. The floor also features live yoga performers, with projections that feature wellness messages.

>> Colours of India to come alive on the first floor: This floor promises all the colours and fun associated with India. The LED walls on the floor will feature Indian dances, textile, landscapes, art forms, cinema and sports.

>> A billion opportunities on the second floor: This floor will showcase India as a land of a billion opportunities. It will showcase India’s journey over 75 years and how it has now become a hub for future businesses.

>> Brands and businesses on the third floor: It will feature all the brands that have shaped India’s growth story. A theatre will host meetings, cultural shows, receptions and film screenings.

Indian officials had earlier said that the pavilion would showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a $5-trillion economy in the post-Covid world.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, said India’s “exceptional fightback against Covid-19” and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.