UAE sends message of friendship to the world with Expo 2020: Sheikh Mohammed

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 14, 2021
Country’s Vice-President calls mega fair largest cultural event globally

The UAE is sending a message of friendship and love to all peoples of the world through Expo 2020 Dubai. The country’s Vice-President called the mega fair the largest cultural event in the world.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met the Presidents of Sierra Leone and Senegal.

The Dubai Ruler met Julius Maada Bio and Macky Sall at their respective pavilions.

The Sierra Leone President called Expo 2020 Dubai a unique platform for countries around the world to showcase diversity and potential.

He tweeted that the country is “open to discussing opportunities in digital and other infrastructure, mining, energy, tourism, the blue economy, agriculture and agribusiness, and more”.

Senegal had celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 13 with a programme of music, dance and parades across the Expo site.




