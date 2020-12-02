UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai releases video to mark day

Video celebrates spirit of the union established by the Founding Fathers in 1971.

To mark the UAE’s 49th National Day, a video celebrating the spirit of the union has been released by Expo 2020 Dubai to mark this important day.

Forty-nine years ago, the Founding Fathers brought the seven emirates together under the banner of one country, setting the nation on a path to realising extraordinary goals in an unprecedented period of time. This deep rooted spirit of partnership has seen the UAE rise to global prominence as a beacon of optimism, tolerance and opportunity, uniting people from around the world, and working towards achieving humanity’s shared goals.

The Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises this spirit by bringing the world together to enable collective action and inspire solutions to address some of the world’s most challenging issues, shaping and improving the future of both people and planet.

Under the theme, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo 2020 will be the first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee in 2021.

“The National Day represents an important opportunity to reflect on our nation’s rich history and celebrate our innovative spirit and values of inclusivity, cooperation and tolerance. We are blessed with the wise leadership in the UAE, which has seen the nation thrive through building on the success of our Founding Fathers,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation.

“Taking place in the nation’s Golden Jubilee year, Expo 2020 Dubai will mark a proud milestone in the UAE’s extraordinary achievements, showcase our ambitions for the future, and serve as a catalyst for achieving things that others thought were impossible during the next 50 more years of human progress. With partners, participants and visitors from all over the world, we will work together to enable solutions for global challenges and create a brighter future for all,” she added.

The Expo 2020 will take place from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 at a venue adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South . The event will bring together more than 200 participants, including countries, companies, international organisations and educational institutions.