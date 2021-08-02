UAE: Expo 2020 Dubai to have over 200 eateries

Many of the 191 participating countries will serve authentic dishes and drinks at their pavilions.

Expo 2020 Dubai will host award-winning global chefs and new dining concepts across 200-plus eateries, including some Expo-exclusive eateries that suit every palate and budget.

More than 20 celebrity chefs, including David Myers, Matthew Kenney and Mory Sacko represent restaurants that have earned Michelin stars – the global hallmark of fine dining and culinary excellence. In addition, many internationally-acclaimed restaurants will also make their Dubai debut at Expo 2020.

"It's universally agreed that one of the best ways to discover a country is by sampling its cuisine, and at Expo 2020, visitors are able to eat their way around the world without leaving the UAE... Many of the 191 participating countries will also be serving authentic dishes and drinks at their pavilions," said Marjan Faraidooni, chief visitor experience officer at Expo 2020.

American' Gypsy Chef' David Myers will combine classic American fast food with an international influence at Adrift Burger Bar, and celebrated Armenian-American chef, Geoffrey Zakarian, is set to debut The National Bar & Dining Rooms, offering modern bistro cuisine from breakfast to dinner. Both restaurants are brand new concepts making their debut at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lifestyle guru, Matthew Kenney, will wow diners with stunning renditions of American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours, while Mory Sacko, whose Mosuke restaurant was awarded a Michelin star after only two months, will employ his skilled French techniques to create his signature African-Japanese fusion cuisine.

Rohit Ghai, one of the culinary world's most in-demand chefs, brings his acclaimed restaurant Kutir from London's Chelsea to Expo 2020. Kutir, meaning 'a small cottage' in Sanskrit, draws inspiration from the royal tradition of hunting expeditions in the forests and jungles of the Indian countryside, with an authentic yet experimental menu.

Expo will also introduce an exciting range of bespoke food concepts, including Alkebulan African dining hall, curated by former opera singer-turned-restauranteur Alexander Smalls. It will feature 11 chef-led concepts from across the African continent; Taste of the Gulf, which celebrates the region's rich culinary heritage; and Talabat, a cloud kitchen with a fleet of riders from the food delivery platform; delivery robots and robotic baristas.

Local favourites span cuisines from India to Ireland and include classic UAE brands such as Arabian Tea House; Al Farwania, an Indian gem; Dampa Seafood Grill, a Filipino hotspot; Lebanese stalwart Al Reef Bakery; and Hanon Feras Sweets, renowned for its traditional Middle Eastern dessert, kanafa.

The six-month spectacle also features Pakistani street food go-to, Ravi Restaurant; Maraheb Yemeni Restaurant; Chicken Tikka Inn; biryani specialists Al Farwania Restaurant; and Sarouja Restaurant & Café, a popular Syrian and Mediterranean spot.

One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.