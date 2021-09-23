UAE: Aster DM to operate first aid booth at Expo 2020 Dubai

The booth will be located in the basement of the India pavilion

UAE’s largest healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare is all set to offer an array of services to Expo 2020 Dubai visitors for the next six months.

As the corporate partner of the India pavilion at Expo 2020, Aster will operate a first aid medical booth in the basement of the India pavilion until the Expo concludes.

Beyond the India pavilion, a non-branded Aster pharmacy store is being set up at the Expo retail centre, while a branded store will be at the Expo Village.

Medcare, a division of Aster DM, is also setting up a telehealth booth called teleMEDCARE inside the non-branded Aster pharmacy store. Visitors can use the booth to immediately connect with a doctor and seek emergency medical care.

The healthcare provider, which operates 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 223 pharmacies under the Aster, Medcare and Access brands, will host a grand showcase of its integrated healthcare services during the Expo’s health and wellness week in January 2022.

Talking about the what the healthcare provider will be offering at the expo, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We expect this to be a great opportunity for the common man to see the newest and best technologies, and will also open doors for start-ups, corporates, public and private sector enterprises to showcase their products and services to a global audience."

"With Aster’s large presence in India and GCC, we are eagerly looking forward to utilising the opportunity through our presence at the Expo 2020 venue, as well as all parts of Dubai, providing medical care and products to the visitors and residents.”

PCR tests at home or hotel

All set to serve medical needs of tourists and residents at their doorsteps, the healthcare provider announced that all Medcare and Aster hospitals and clinics will offer special Covid-19 PCR testing services, including home collection.

Home or hotel care services have been ramped up, enabling patients to call a doctor, nurse or physiotherapist for physical consultation.

Doc on call

For virtual consultation, Aster and Medcare doctors will remain available on call.

Prescription medicines and wellness products can be ordered from Aster pharmacy via telephone call, WhatsApp or online.

Digital health platform

Doctor appointment booking services and TeleHealth consultations can be done quickly and easily via the new 1Aster app, which will host Aster’s proprietary digital health platform, to be launched shortly.

For Expo village residents, staff and visitors seeking advanced or specialist medical care in person, Aster Cedars Hospital at Jebel Ali would be the nearest accessible facility, apart from Aster and Medcare facilities across UAE.