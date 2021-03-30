Photos: Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions that are ready, almost complete Waheed Abbas Published on March 30, 2021 at 18.12

A number of Expo 2020 pavilions in Dubai have already been completed while work on the others is under way. All the country pavilions are expected to be finished well ahead of the mega event’s highly anticipated kick-off on October 1. Here are some of the country pavilions that are either complete or nearing completion.

1 of 6 India: Work on India’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion is almost 75 per cent complete, from its flooring to utilities, façade, and painting. The structure itself is likely to be finished by the end of April, while other works like curation and other exhibition-related projects are coming up next. The pavilion will be handed over to the Expo 2020 team by the end of July. Once it opens, it will wow the world with a grand showcase of India’s rich cultural heritage, diverse flora and fauna, tourist destinations and much more. (Supplied photo)

2 of 6 Pakistan: The Pakistan’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion was completed in mid-March and, currently, Pakistani authorities are finishing up the internal work prior to the event’s opening. Located in the Opportunity District covering an area of 35,000sqft, the pavilion has been built at a cost of Dh77 million, designed to showcase the country’s hidden treasures, natural beauty, historical and religious sites and highest peaks. (Supplied photo)

3 of 6 Philippines: Bangkota, the Philippine pavilion in the Sustainability District, has reached its final construction stages. The structure has already taken shape in the form of a coral reef, a metaphor for the Filipinos who call more than 150 countries around the world their second home. The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has commissioned a dozen Filipino artists for the country’s pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai. Sculptors Duddley Diaz and Dan Raralio and multi-media artists Toym Imao and Riel Jaramillo Hilario will present a cosmopolitan profile of country through their works. (Supplied photo)

4 of 6 USA: The construction of the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was completed in late 2020, becoming one of the first pavilions to be completed. Major exhibition installation occurred in early 2021, and final finishing will take place over the summer. (AFP file)

5 of 6 Monaco: The rock-inspired Monaco pavilion is almost done, with its facade unveiled to the public on Sunday. Located in Opportunity District of the Expo 2020, Monaco was one of the first countries to receive a ‘Building Completion Certificate’. In terms of interior work, air-conditioning and fire safety systems, among others, have also been put in place. (Photo by Neeraj Murali)