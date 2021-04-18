Pakistan minister Qureshi visits Dubai Expo 2020 site

He was accompanied by the Pakistani ambassador and consul general, as well as other officials.

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Dubai Expo 2020 site as well as the Pakistani pavilion on Sunday.

Qureshi was accompanied by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Afzal Mahmood, Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali and other senior embassy officials.

The foreign minister arrived in Dubai on Saturday on a three-day official visit to the UAE. During the visit, Qureshi will meet Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other senior UAE officials.

The Pakistani foreign minister will hold consultations on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora. He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

The foreign minister stated that the presence of Pakistani pavilion at the Expo is a manifestation of decades-long friendship between Pakistan and UAE.

"I am happy that millions of Pakistanis living in UAE are playing a constructive role in the development of the UAE. Pakistan's participation in the Expo 2020 is reflection of our growing bilateral economic ties," he said.

