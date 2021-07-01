Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Only hotel at Expo 2020 site is now open for bookings

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 1, 2021
Supplied photo

Rove Expo 2020 hotel is inviting guests to grab the ‘best seats in the house’ to the world’s greatest show


The only onsite hotel at Expo 2020 is open for bookings. And a room for a night starts at Dh1,000 plus.

With just three months to go, the Rove Expo 2020 hotel is inviting guests to grab the ‘best seats in the house’ to the world’s greatest show.

Located adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza — the heart of Expo 2020 — the hotel will open its doors on October 1. All guests will get complimentary Expo 2020 tickets.

Paul Bridger, Rove’s chief operating officer, said they are expecting full occupancy from day one. “Our team is working hard in preparation for the hotel opening on October 1. Traditionally, hotels go through a ramp-up period during which occupancy gradually increases, but in this case, we are expecting to open with a bang at full occupancy on the first night of Expo 2020, so we need to ensure both the hotel and the team are fully ready,” said Bridger.

He said at Rove Expo 2020, visitors will be able to enjoy the same hospitality Rove Hotels are known for, plus all the benefits of staying inside the Expo 2020 site.

“Those booking at the hotel will also get tickets to Expo 2020 valid for the whole duration of their stay,” he said.

In terms of facilities, the hotel will have 312 rooms and 19 suites, an outdoor pool with amazing views of Al Wasl Dome, 24-hour gym, several food outlets and inspiring meeting and co-working spaces.

The hotel also boasts of energy-efficient amenities in line with the sustainability theme of the Expo. “You don’t get to be in the main square of the most environmentally friendly World Expos in history without upping your Earth-love ethos to match,” reads the hotel’s website. “We’ve utilised the latest technologies in energy efficiency with increased solar panelling, whilst operating with the leading Artificial Intelligence in food waste solutions...in-line with our spirit of sustainability,” it added.

anjana@khaleejtimes.com

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210623&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629594&Ref=AR&profile=1904 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1904,1001 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 