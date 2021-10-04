Look: UAE minister boards school bus with students to visit Expo 2020
Some 6,000 students will be visiting the Expo every day.
Students from different UAE schools have started exploring Expo 2020 Dubai. Jameela bint Salem Mesbeh Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, on Sunday joined a batch of public school students during their first visit to the site.
Together with the students of the 2nd of December School, the minister boarded a school bus to the site. And as they made their way to the Expo, she explained the importance of the mega event and encouraged the kids to learn more about it.
“I was delighted to see the students participate in this trip, which represents their journey to the future,” said Al Muhairi.
“I was touched by their passion and great understanding of the importance of the Expo. They are also aware of the fair’s role and impact on human societies throughout its history.”
2020 . #__#2020#__2020— (@ese_ae) October 4, 2021
@J_S_AlMuhairi pic.twitter.com/dNAm2rjZRU
Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed Al Muhairi and the students.
The group toured the Sustainability District, where they learnt about how countries are working hard to innovate and improve life on Earth by preserving natural resources and efficiently using the latest technologies. The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) is organising a total of 11,000 school trips to the Expo, according to its director-general Dr Rabaa Al Sumaiti.
“A total of 6,000 students (will be) visiting daily, under the supervision of volunteer teachers and ESE employees. The trips are aimed at providing the schoolchildren with an opportunity to learn more about the Expo and participate in cultural discussions that are appropriate for their age,” Al Sumaiti said.
The ESE also launched an initiative called Hamza, which involves the pavilions at the world fair and public schools in the country. It aims to encourage cultural exchange and introduce the students to the cultural achievements of various participating countries.
Around 50 students will be participating in an ‘Al Wasl’ performance in March 2022. They will also be part of several plays and performances hosted by the Expo.
-
