Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait pavilions at Expo 2020
The Dubai Ruler has been visiting the Expo site for the last three days
The UAE Vice-President visited the Expo 2020 site for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. He had been at the site for the grand opening ceremony on Thursday. He has been to the site for the last three days, visiting multiple pavilions.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday visited the Qatar pavilion:
.@HHShkMohd, accompanied by @HamdanMohammed, visits the Qatari pavilion at @expo2020dubai, which displays the state's advancements across various sectors. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/NQZZUyT5ku— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 3, 2021
The pavilion’s sharp, sweeping form pays homage to the coat of arms of Qatar. It features two crossed, curved swords, encompassing a dhow and an island with palm trees. The design aims to translate these cultural elements to capture movement, mobility, strength, and tradition.
Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Bahrain Pavilion:
.@HHShkMohd, accompanied by @HamdanMohammed, visits the Bahrain pavilion at @expo2020dubai, which provides a window into Bahrain's culture and heritage. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/AXfNb5wQ76— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 3, 2021
According to the Expo 2020 website, the pavilion features 126 columns, 11cm in diameter and 24m high, “that will join at several points and bring to mind weaving needles”.
Live weaving stations take visitors on a journey of craft, where they will experience loom-weaving to intricate traditional embroidery, including naqda, kurar, and palm weaving.
The UAE Vice-President then visited the Kuwaiti Pavilion:
.@HHShkMohd, accompanied by @HamdanMohammed, visits the Kuwaiti pavilion at @expo2020dubai, on the 3rd day of the global mega-event which brings together 192 countries. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/KOwHqTZqQS— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 3, 2021
The pavilion features a ‘Spring of Life’ feature inspired by Kuwait’s vision for sustainability. It is a “dynamic experience where visitors become part of the exhibition”, according to the Expo 2020 website.
The pavilion’s façade shimmers and reflects sunlight, “embodying Kuwait's nature and energy”.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Qatar, Bahrain,...
The Dubai Ruler has been visiting the Expo site for the last three... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Missing child found dead in Oman
The tropical cyclone bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: New National Geographic park opens in Abu...
Centre blends AR, virtual reality, 3D technology to create play-... READ MORE
-
News
Cyclone Shaheen: UAE’s Oman flights delayed,...
Oman Airports earlier announced that all flights to and from Muscat... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Stop work if needed, UAE...
The cyclone is expected to affect some coastal regions of the country ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights...
The flights will operate on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh govt to pay for UAE-bound workers'...
The UAE has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from India,... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Residents not to visit beaches,...
Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and ... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?