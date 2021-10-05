Look: Sheikh Hamdan is wowed by Expo 2020’s UAE Pavilion
Praises creative design of the pavilion, which draws inspiration from UAE traditions
The Dubai Crown Prince has toured the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion, which is the largest at the Expo 2020 site.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the 15,000-sqm pavilion tells the country’s inspiring success story.
Also read:
>> Expo 2020 can shape the future of Dubai, says BIE chief
>> UK-UAE ties at 'different level', says UK official
“Our incredible story of progress validates our firm belief that modernity and tradition can go hand in hand to create a world-class model of development,” he noted.
He praised the creative design of the UAE Pavilion, which draws inspiration from UAE traditions. Shaped like a falcon in flight, the pavilion houses various themed areas such as ‘Oasis,’ ‘Desert of Dreams,’ ‘Ajyal’ (Arabic for Generations), and ‘Dreamers… Achievers’.
Located in the heart of Al Wasl Plaza, the pavilion was designed to be a symbol of the UAE’s bold and daring spirit. An immersive experience provided by the pavilion allows visitors to learn about the unique history and future aspirations of the UAE.
2020 … . pic.twitter.com/2qHM7vHI0o— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 5, 2021
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Hamdan is wowed by Expo 2020’s ...
Praises creative design of the pavilion, which draws inspiration from ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
KT Exclusive: Expo 2020 can shape the future of...
It can also bring new opportunities and showcase the potential of... READ MORE
-
News
Israel can learn from UAE's smart government...
Ayelet Shaked also hailed the Abraham Accords and believes it will... READ MORE
-
Transport
Sharjah: Smart project to ease traffic jams
Latest technology used in traffic signals to check and identify... READ MORE
-
News
How UAE residents managed without WhatsApp,...
Those few hours of outage have been an eye-opener for many families. READ MORE
-
Transport
Sharjah: Smart project to ease traffic jams
Latest technology used in traffic signals to check and identify... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Schools to relax rules based on student...
They will be able to gradually reduce social distancing requirements... READ MORE
-
Europe
Russian crew blast off to film first movie in...
The movie’s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps, will... READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?