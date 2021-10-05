Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Hamdan is wowed by Expo 2020’s UAE Pavilion

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on October 5, 2021
Praises creative design of the pavilion, which draws inspiration from UAE traditions

The Dubai Crown Prince has toured the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion, which is the largest at the Expo 2020 site.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the 15,000-sqm pavilion tells the country’s inspiring success story.

“Our incredible story of progress validates our firm belief that modernity and tradition can go hand in hand to create a world-class model of development,” he noted.

He praised the creative design of the UAE Pavilion, which draws inspiration from UAE traditions. Shaped like a falcon in flight, the pavilion houses various themed areas such as ‘Oasis,’ ‘Desert of Dreams,’ ‘Ajyal’ (Arabic for Generations), and ‘Dreamers… Achievers’.

Located in the heart of Al Wasl Plaza, the pavilion was designed to be a symbol of the UAE’s bold and daring spirit. An immersive experience provided by the pavilion allows visitors to learn about the unique history and future aspirations of the UAE.




