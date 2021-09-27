Look: Sheikh Hamdan cycles around Expo 2020 site, posts selfies from UAE Pavilion

Dubai Crown Prince also posted selfies beneath and in front of the iconic Al Wasl Dome.

Days after the Dubai Ruler went cycling around the Expo 2020 site, his son – the Emirate’s Crown Prince — has done the same.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to post a series of videos and photos of his visit to the site. The mega event begins its six-month run on October 1.

Dressed in workout attire, he is seen cycling around the site.

He also posted an Instagram Story that shows him in front of the stunning UAE Pavilion that’s shaped like a falcon in flight.

He also posted selfies beneath and in front of the iconic Al Wasl Dome.

“A meeting of the minds, communication through culture… This is how we create the future, right here from @expo2020dubai,” he posted on Instagram.

“I am so proud of our teams for all their efforts to make this a reality and I also thank our National Service personnel for their outstanding efforts.”

On September 12, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had taken a bike tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

