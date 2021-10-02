Look: Majestic wings of UAE pavilion dazzle at Expo 2020 Web report Published on October 2, 2021 at 14.21

The movable wings can spread open within three minutes and rotate

The biggest pavilion at the Expo, the UAE pavilion is shaped like a falcon in flight and spans 15,000 square metres.

The structure offers a shaded arcade nestled beneath 28 floating, movable wings that make up the pavilion's roof. The wings can spread open within three minutes and rotate.

3 of 4 The pavilion tells the story of the UAE as a global hub, and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with ambitious plans for the future.