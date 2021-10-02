Look: Majestic wings of UAE pavilion dazzle at Expo 2020
Published on October 2, 2021 at 14.21
The movable wings can spread open within three minutes and rotate
The biggest pavilion at the Expo, the UAE pavilion is shaped like a falcon in flight and spans 15,000 square metres. (Photos from Dubai Media Office)
The structure offers a shaded arcade nestled beneath 28 floating, movable wings that make up the pavilion’s roof. The wings can spread open within three minutes and rotate.
The pavilion tells the story of the UAE as a global hub, and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with ambitious plans for the future.
The first visitor to the pavilion was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “Following in the footsteps of our founding fathers, we are determined to lead our nation to greater levels of achievement and excellence. With a clear vision, determination and a steadfast focus on our goals, we are making rapid progress in achieving our aspirations,” he said.