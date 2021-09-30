Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Expo 2020 Dubai's stunning Al Wasl Dome looks like a dream

By Shihab 

Published on September 30, 2021 at 17.11

Plaza connects Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability zones

This is the beating heart of the Expo 2020 site. Al Wasl Dome rises amid all the other stunning architecture that dots the 4.38-square-km site. Hours before the dome comes alive with a spectacular opening ceremony, Khaleej Times captured the translucent marvel in all its glory. Photo's by Shihab.
Al Wasl Plaza connects the three thematic districts at the venue. And at the heart of the heart is the striking dome that is the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world. Over one million man hours and 14 months of preparations went into creating the architectural feat.
The historic name of Dubai, Al Wasl means ‘connection’ in Arabic. And the iconic plaza lives up to its name as it connects the three zones of the Expo: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. The plaza features the largest immersive sound and blended video projection installations in the world.
The dome is translucent, which means that the projection will be visible to both those inside and outside the plaza. The projections will even be visible from the sky! The 65-metre intricate domed trellis is inspired by the distinctive Expo 2020 logo. The logo itself was inspired a ring dating back to the Iron Age era found in a UAE desert in 2016. Its finder? None other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The 4,000-year-old gold ring found at Sarouq Al Hadeed site in Al Marmum area — an archeological site discovered by Sheikh Mohammed himself — features a series of circles with loops encircling it. The Expo logo and its central dome signify the connection between its glorious past and promising future.
