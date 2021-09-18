Look: Dubai airport smart gates adorned with Expo 2020 logo

The smart gates at departure and arrival halls at DXB display logos

As Dubai prepares to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai, the 122 smart gates in the departure and arrival halls at Dubai airports have just got adorned with the logo sticker of the 'world’s largest cultural event'.

Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said that the smart gates are the gateway for visitors to the UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai.

"We hope travellers will experience a unique journey like never before. In just a few days, the UAE and Dubai will welcome the world to the much-awaited international event, Expo 2020 Dubai. We are happy to welcome millions of visitors and we assure everyone of our complete readiness to provide an exceptional experience," Al Marri said.

“Our teams are ready, facilities exist according to the highest standards of health and safety, and we are confident that we will represent the UAE in the best way, and will create an event that will remain in everyone’s memory,” he added.

Al Marri stressed that the event reflects the world's confidence in the prestigious position that the UAE holds in terms of development, prosperity, and the high level of security and safety it enjoys.

He added that the UAE has the logistical capabilities and infrastructure to embrace more than 200 nationalities who coexist.

"We are proud of what the UAE has achieved. We are proud of our wise leadership, who always aspire to be number one in all our achievements and an inspiring model for other countries in the world," Al Marri concluded.