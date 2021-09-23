Look: Ancient Pharaonic coffin at Expo 2020’s Egypt pavilion

The coffin of priest Psamtik is one of the coloured wooden coffins that were recently discovered in the area of Saqqara

An ancient coffin has landed in Dubai to be displayed at the Egypt pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai.

The coffin of priest Psamtik is one of the coloured wooden coffins that were recently discovered in the area of Saqqara by the archaeological mission of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The coffin is decorated with a large necklace that ends with the heads of a falcon, and a mythical figure appearing to spread her wings, carrying two feathers.

One part of the coffin is decorated with religious incantations.

A group of modern replicas of King Tutankhamun has also arrived to be displayed at the Egypt Pavilion.

The collection of replicas includes his golden mask, his sarcophagus, the ‘Ka’ guardian statue of the king, a special festive chair as well as his golden throne.