Look: Ancient Pharaonic coffin at Expo 2020’s Egypt pavilion
The coffin of priest Psamtik is one of the coloured wooden coffins that were recently discovered in the area of Saqqara
An ancient coffin has landed in Dubai to be displayed at the Egypt pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai.
The coffin of priest Psamtik is one of the coloured wooden coffins that were recently discovered in the area of Saqqara by the archaeological mission of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.
The coffin is decorated with a large necklace that ends with the heads of a falcon, and a mythical figure appearing to spread her wings, carrying two feathers.
One part of the coffin is decorated with religious incantations.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai special offer: Get a month’s pass with a Dh95 ticket
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Spotlight on climate change in first week
A group of modern replicas of King Tutankhamun has also arrived to be displayed at the Egypt Pavilion.
The collection of replicas includes his golden mask, his sarcophagus, the ‘Ka’ guardian statue of the king, a special festive chair as well as his golden throne.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Ancient Pharaonic coffin at Expo...
The coffin of priest Psamtik is one of the coloured wooden coffins... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 2 expats jailed for sexually assaulting 8-...
The boy's mother had sent him to buy bread from the grocery store READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park opens next week: What's new,...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai offer: Get a month's pass with a...
The promotion is available until October 15 READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Ancient Pharaonic coffin at Expo...
The coffin of priest Psamtik is one of the coloured wooden coffins... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 329 Covid cases, 401 recoveries, 3...
NCEMA has announced certain instances and public places where masks... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz...
Winners matched five out of the six winning numbers and took home... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Expat of 44 years recalls Dubai’s journey...
Dubai was a drastically different city four decades ago — and... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline