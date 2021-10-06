Israel's Minister of Interior visits Expo 2020 Dubai
Ayelet Shaked, accompanying delegation tour exhibits
Ayelet Shaked, the Israeli Minister of Interior, and her accompanying delegation made a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai as part of their ongoing visit to the UAE.
Accompanied by Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Head of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency in Dubai Police, and Colonel Dr Ali bin Dhaen Al Ghafli, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of the Ministry on Interior Affairs, Shaked was given a glimpse of the UAE's cultural heritage.
She saw some exhibits and was briefed on the messages and human values promoted by the UAE, especially the principles of peace, tolerance, dialogue and coexistence among different populations and maintaining security and peace across the region and the world.
