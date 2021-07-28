Global conference on public-private partnership to take place during Expo 2020 Dubai

Conference to raise Dubai's profile as a commercial and investment hub.

The Dubai Government’s Department of Finance (DoF) will organise an international conference on public-private partnership (PPP) on October 10-11 under the umbrella of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Titled the Dubai International Public-Private Partnership Conference, the event will help advance Dubai’s development strategy and raise its profile as a commercial and investment hub that plays a pivotal role in global economic growth.

“The emirate’s unique model for partnership between the public and private sectors has been a crucial element in its rapid growth and infrastructure expansion over the past few decades. The conference seeks to strengthen public-private sector synergies as part of efforts to enhance the emirate’s business environment and investment attractiveness. The highly-anticipated event will help further Dubai’s goal of becoming a leader in creating a PPP ecosystem that generates sustainable financing for advancing development,” said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, director-general of Department of Finance.

"Project financing through a successful PPP ecosystem plays a vital role in accelerating infrastructure development in the emirate. The first conference of its kind in the region, the Dubai International Public-Private Partnership Conference will be a golden opportunity to stimulate dialogue between decision makers in the public and private sectors to explore potential partnership opportunities and promote innovative financing methods for PPP projects between local and international investors," said Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, executive director of the Planning and Public Budget Sector at DoF.

The event will bring together decision makers and officials from ministries, government entities, banks, and both local and international companies working in the fields of investment, contracting, consultancy and infrastructure development, according to Muna Ahmad Abdulla, director of Capital Projects Division at DoF.

"The conference will shed light on global and regional opportunities and challenges in the investment and financing of significant infrastructure projects. It will also demonstrate the importance of the role played by the PPP modality in achieving sustainability in project financing," said Abdulla.

