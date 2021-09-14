Five things kids and families can do at Expo 2020 Dubai
Don't miss the 'zero-gravity' chamber and an ocean adventure.
A world of adventure awaits children at Expo 2020 Dubai: From a space city where they can bounce on nets in a ‘zero-gravity’ chamber to an ocean-themed playground with whale slides and a 3D maze — the mega event creates the perfect day out for families in the UAE.
Mascots Rashid and Latifa are ready to take children on a remarkable adventure featuring immersive shows, singalongs, dance-offs and theatrical productions.
Watch: Kids explain why they want to visit Expo 2020 Dubai in adorable video
There are countless activities lined up for families across the site, but here are five key experiences you shouldn't miss:
1. Explore the Space City
At Al Forsan Park’s huge lawn, Latifa’s Adventures in Space City will see kids bounce over nets in a ‘zero-gravity’ chamber, leap into orbit around swings, and hop aboard a replica of the UAE’s Hope Probe.
2. Learn more about the ocean
Rashid’s Playground at Jubilee Park is an ocean-themed adventure that features sharks on springs, whale slides, ocean liners and an interactive 3D maze modelled on one of the UAE waters’ most surprising inhabitants: the humpback whale.
3. Be a superhero sidekick
Kids will learn life lessons as they help Rashid and Latifa fight their evil arch-nemesis Mr Scrap in the Mascot Immersive Show at Al Wasl Plaza.
4. Go dancing with an 'idol'
There will be interactive booths where visitors can create their own avatars and a music, dance and story show will taking the stage daily at Mister Scrap’s Scrapyard Idol.
5. Hop on a train
Expo Explorer is a train that takes passengers on a sight-seeing journey while experiencing the sustainable future of transport. The Explorer may look like a classic locomotive, but it runs on compressed air, making it pollution-free.
Ticket prices
A Family Package, priced at Dh950 (USD 258), is valid for unlimited entries for the entire six months of the mega event, from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. It includes unlimited access for two parents plus a nanny, (under-18s are free) with additional benefits on food and beverage, a 25 per cent discount on five additional tickets, and an advance purchase photography voucher worth Dh125.
Families can avail of three, six or 12-month zero per cent installments on purchases worth Dh500 and above with Emirates NBD Credit Cards. More details at 600 54 0000.
Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is a captivating place for families to connect while discovering new cultures, technologies and life-changing innovations.”
