Expo 2020 to see high-level visits

Come October, and Dubai will be hosting a number of heads of state and top-level ministers from across the world during the Expo 2020, Khaleej Times has learnt.

During the six months of Expo from October 1 to March 31, a legion of ministers will visit their country pavilions and attend their national day celebrations.

Each of the 192 participating countries will have their National Day at Expo during which they will showcase the best of their heritage and culture.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades are among the heads of state confirmed to be visiting Expo.

Commissioner General for Brazil Elias Martins Filho told Khaleej Times in an interview that his country’s president will be attending the National Day celebrations at Expo.

He said Expo 2020 holds a special significance for Brazil as it is the first to be held in the Arab world. “It is great opportunity for us to showcase Brazil to the world. Also, this Expo coincides with the UAE’s 50th year and also our 200 years since independence,” he said.

Commissioner General for Cyprus Dr Stelios D. Himonas, said President Nicos Anastasiades will be visiting the Expo for the National Day. “We will also have three other ministers who will accompany him,” Himonas told Khaleej Times. He said Cyprus’ participation in Expo will also further strengthen the ‘excellent political relations’ with the UAE.

The pavilion divided into six segments will showcase a range of cultural and culinary experiences that await visitors to Cyprus.

Several other diplomats also confirmed high-profile visits from their government during the 182 days of the Expo.

Eitan Naeh, Israel’s Ambassador, said ‘a lot’ of ministers will be attending the Expo. The UAE is the first Gulf country to normalise relations with the Jewish state and Israel’s participation at the Expo is expected to add momentum to their relations.

Held at Al Wasl Plaza, the centerpiece of the Expo, the National Day celebrations will have an impressive line-up of cultural and entertainment activities.

Whether you’re catching a vibrant live performance or trying a delicious cuisine for the first time, National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai will offer opportunities galore to immerse themselves in cultures from every corner of the planet.

The six-month calendar blends a mix of regions and cultures in the same week, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for millions to explore the world in one location — without their passport.

The events will also be repeated across the site, allowing for greater interaction with visitors.

Other international participants, including international organisations, are also planning celebrations for their own dedicated Honour Day.

Visitors can sample a real flavour of each nation, with traditional dishes also on offer at the Expo Culinary Experience restaurants.

Expo 2020 and Emirates Flight Catering will be calling on all participating countries to provide authentic recipes to create dishes for their National Day — allowing visitors to sample global cuisines they may have never tasted before stepping through the Expo 2020 gates.