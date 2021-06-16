Expo 2020 teams up with UN to organise sustainability forum

The Sustainable Development Goals Business Forum will be held during Expo’s Global Goals Week from January 16 to 22 next year

Expo 2020 Dubai and the United Nations Global Compact are jointly organising a forum to bring businesses together and spur further action towards a sustainable and inclusive future.

The Sustainable Development Goals Business Forum will be held during Expo’s Global Goals Week from January 16 to 22 next year.

Announced today at this year’s UN Global Compact Leaders Summit in New York, the collaboration reflects a shared and urgent commitment to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and drive meaningful change.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The business forum will examine how the global community can foster economic prosperity for all, while ensuring the SDGs are achieved by the 2030 deadline. Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Official Business Integrator of Expo 2020 Dubai, will co-curate the event.

The collaboration will leverage the presence of more than 200 international participants at Expo 2020 to encourage a new wave of UN Global Compact membership participation and drive progress towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Nadia Verjee, Chief of Staff, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Sustainable growth is at the heart of the UAE’s strategic vision and underpins Expo 2020’s entire philosophy, before during and after the event. It cuts across Expo in all manner of ways, from highlighting how countries are placing sustainable development at the core of their strategies, exhibitions and programming, to actively engaging, informing and inspiring millions of visitors to make a conscious difference in how they live their lives.”

Aiming to be one of the most sustainable, inclusive World Expos in history, Expo 2020 has aligned its sustainability strategy with the SDGs.

Dan Thomas, Chief of Communications & Strategic Events, UN Global Compact, said it will use the opportunity to encourage more business leaders to set ambitious, measurable targets for sustainability.”

The UN has a dedicated pavilion at Expo 2020, under the theme ‘We the Peoples: Shaping Our Future Together’, and aims to engage millions of visitors from around the world and inspire action around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.