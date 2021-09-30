Expo 2020 opening: Cinema fully booked as families, friends come together for live stream
All seats at The Dubai Mall’s Reel Cinemas were fully booked for the live streaming of the Expo’s mega launch. One hall was reserved for the event, and over a hundred people were present.
When the booking for the show opened on Tuesday, all seats were taken in just two hours, a cinema attendant told Khaleej Times.
Pakistani expat Zeeshan came with his family for eight for the show. His mother-in-law even flew in from Pakistan to witness the gala. His wife Kiran said they wanted to see the ceremony on the big screen so they bought tickets as soon as they were made available.
“This is the biggest event in Dubai and we are glad we had the chance to see it,” Kiran said.
Thempton, an Indian expat, watched with seven of his friends. “We actually wanted to go to the site to watch the mega event, but we learnt that it was only for the VIPs. We wanted to treasure this remarkable event, hence we came to watch it here.”
Vasanth, an administrative executive, also made sure he was in the cinema for the show. He said he worked at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability district, so he wouldn’t want to miss the opening. “I was aware that I wouldn’t be able to attend the ceremony, so I decided to watch it on a big screen.”
